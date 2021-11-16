Gabby Petito’s parents join WFLA Now to talk about worldwide support, foundation in daughter’s honor

Trigger warning: Domestic violence is discussed in this article. Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old travel influencer, was a sweet soul whose life is now being mourned nationwide. On Sept. 1, Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home early from a trip they took together through the Midwest — only, he was alone. She was reported missing ten days later by her family in New York. After two weeks of futile investigation, Laundrie was named a person of interest after refusing to cooperate with officials; three days later, he was nowhere to be found. On Sept. 27, nearly a full month later, Petito’s remains were discovered near Teton Park in Wyoming, and 24 days thereafter, the remains of Brian Laundrie were identified in Florida. Although it cannot be confirmed without DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence strongly suggests the influencer was murdered by Laundrie. The disappearance and murder of Petito was a tragedy, and it was entirely preventable.

