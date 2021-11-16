ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Huntsman (HUN) PT Raised to $59 at Stifel

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised the price target on Huntsman (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Chimerix (CMRX) PT Lowered to $14 at Wedbush, Following Recent Clinial Business Update

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) to $14.00 (from $15.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades Aspen Group (ASPU) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) PT Raised to $25 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio raised the price target on Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) to $25.00 (from $20.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stifel#Hun Rrb#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Buy

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO:CN) (TGB) PT Raised to Cdn$3.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Kozak raised the price target on Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO:CN) (NYSE: TGB) to Cdn$3.50 (from Cdn$3.25) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Analyst Weighs In On Best Steel Stocks To Own

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners launched research coverage on North American steel companies with an overall Market Weight rating.Two top ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) PT Raised to $202 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiutiuti raised the price target on Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) to $202.00 (from $180.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Akerna Corp. (KERN) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiates coverage on Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HP Inc. (HPQ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 28.2% to $0.25; 3.2% Yield

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. This is a 28.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.195. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 7, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Informatica (INFA) at Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiates coverage on Informatica (NYSE: INFA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) PT Raised to $39 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $39.00 (from $34.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following results. The analyst commented, "Production...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NICE Systems Ltd (NICE) PT Raised to $350 at Jefferies As Guidance Rises More than Upside

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Samad Samana raised the price target on NICE Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) to $350.00 (from $335.00) after 3Q's revenue of $494.4M beat consensus of $465.7M. Product revenue drove ~70% of the beat at $67.2M vs. expectations for $45.7M. Cloud revs of $262.4M contributed the other ~30%. Services revs of $164.8M were a touch light.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Announces $300M Share Buyback; Declares $0.50 Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the commencement of a regular quarterly cash dividend and declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per Class A and Class B common share for the fourth quarter 2021. The Board also authorized a $300 million share repurchase program for Jackson’s Class A common stock. The dividend and share repurchase program are the first for Jackson since becoming an independent, publicly-traded company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Kimco (KIM) to Buy

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Announces 10.97M Share Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 10,973,685 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders who received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries (the Offering). Such selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,646,051 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy