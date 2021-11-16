ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why EV Canoo (GOEV) Stock Price is Soaring Today

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) are up 18% today after the...

www.streetinsider.com

The Motley Fool

Why EV Stocks Lucid and Rivian Jumped Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) climbed 17% and 4%, respectively, on Friday after a leading analyst highlighted the staggering growth potential of the electric vehicle (EV) market. So what. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). He now sees the EV industry...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Lantronix (LTRX) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) – a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT) – fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering to issue and sell shares of its common stock. This offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stock Arrival Is Plunging 17% Today

A shortage of capital forces Arrival to delay production forecasts and raise money. Electric vehicle (EV) stock Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) plunged on Wednesday, losing 17.4% in value as of 11:20 a.m. EST. Barely a week after announcing an expectedly weak outlook for 2022, the company dropped another bomb today that has made investors really nervous.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Here's Why EV Maker Canoo's Stock Is All Charged Up Today

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock traded sharply higher on in the pre-market session on Wednesday after the pre-production electric vehicle startup made a series of announcements. Charged Up: The electric vehicle startup's shares closed 23.67% higher at $10.45 a share on Tuesday and traded 11% higher in pre-market trading on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Goev#Streetinsider Com Premium
pulse2.com

Dlocal (DLO) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO) fell by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO) fell by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s Q3 2021 results. Q3 2021 Financial Highlights. — Total Payment...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

Canoo reported a narrower loss than expected, and said its first vehicle will go into production next fall. Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ:GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Plby Group (PLBY) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter results. Q3 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EV Lucid (LCID) Stock Soars as Citi Hikes Price Target by Over 100%

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up 5% in pre-open Tuesday after the company’s Q3 earnings report showed no ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Creatd (CRTD) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) – a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal – increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for its three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Bimi International Medical (BIMI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Bimi International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) increased by over 60% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bimi International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) increased by over 60% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why EV Charging Stock EVgo Is Crashing Today

The market seems to have found an excuse to book profits in the EV charger stock after its recent jaw-dropping rally. Shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) crashed on Monday, slumping by 14.3% as of 12:45 p.m. EST. Today's drop brings the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock's seemingly unstoppable ride from last week to a grinding halt. An analyst downgrade is to blame.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Ideanomics announcing that its Capital division, focused on disruptive solutions for the financial services industry, has launched a new brand (JUSTLY Markets), a FINRA and SEC registered impact investing broker-dealer focused on helping investors and advisors gain access to environmental, social and governance (ESG) based investments.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) – a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy vehicles – increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Hyzon’s Q3 2021 financial results.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stock Volta Soared by Double-Digits Today

Volta generates most of its revenue from advertising, not EV charging. The company expects a strong finish to 2021, even though it will install fewer new charging stalls this year than it had previously forecast. What happened. Electric vehicle (EV) stock Volta (NYSE:VLTA) got charged up on Friday, trading 13.3%...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Missfresh Limited (MF) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) – an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry – increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Missfresh announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) increased by over 40% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) increased by over 40% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q3 2021 financial results. Q3 2021...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Aterian (ATER) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) increased by over 33% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) increased by over 33% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter results. These are the Q3...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Coinbase (COIN) Stock Is Up Over 4% Today

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading more than 4% in pre-open Monday as the total crypto market capitalization tops ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) increased by over 45% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) – a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider – increased by over 45% during intraday trading today. There was no major news from CBAK Energy, but the company did make an announcement today.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
STOCKS

