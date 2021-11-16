Why EV Canoo (GOEV) Stock Price is Soaring Today

The stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) – a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT) – fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering to issue and sell shares of its common stock. This offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO