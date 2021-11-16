Why EV Canoo (GOEV) Stock Price is Soaring Today

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Ideanomics announcing that its Capital division, focused on disruptive solutions for the financial services industry, has launched a new brand (JUSTLY Markets), a FINRA and SEC registered impact investing broker-dealer focused on helping investors and advisors gain access to environmental, social and governance (ESG) based investments.
Comments / 0