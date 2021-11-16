ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Star’s Tweet About Mac Jones Is Going Viral

By Hunter Hodies
 6 days ago
Tyrann Mathieu’s tweet about Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been seen by virtually everyone on Tuesday morning. Mathieu didn’t like how everyone called out the Patriots for their pick on Jones in this year’s NFL Draft and made sure to let everyone know. It was a bit of...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

NFL fans aren’t happy with Mac Jones for what he did on Sunday. Late in the first quarter, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns came flying off the edge and strip-sacked the Patriots‘ rookie quarterback. As Burns got to his feet, Jones appeared to grab onto his leg and twist him...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cassel: Burns' ill-advised comments about Mac Jones crossed the line

Mac Jones' explanation about why he grabbed Brian Burns' ankle in last weekend's Patriots-Panthers game makes sense. When Jones lost the ball, he was trying to do everything in his power to help the team retrieve it. It’s not like he was trying to hurt Burns, who’s a 245-pound defensive end. Unfortunately Burns twisted his ankle, but he was able to come back and play.
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

In true Bill Belichick fashion, the New England Patriots are having a sneaky-good season. How? Look no further than rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The former Alabama star isn’t perfect. In fact, he looks like a rookie fairly often. But there’s no doubt his future is bright. Jones is starting to...
NFL
Tennessee State
ClutchPoints

3 Reasons why Patriots QB Mac Jones will be the NFL Rookie of the Year

As much as many fans of the NFL do not want to admit it, the New England Patriots look to have struck gold again at quarterback, this time with Alabama’s Mac Jones. As he has commanded the team’s offense with poise in his first season, he profiles to be the winner of the league’s Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patriots QB Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Enjoying Tonight’s Game

The New England Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as the team is in the midst of a four-game winning streak. New England put that winning streak on the line Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite going on the road, the Patriots entered as heavy favorites and looked dominant early on.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ ‘completely dirty’ play may have led to Panthers star’s injury

The Panthers’ Frankie Luvu had already scooped up the loose ball by the time Mac Jones, still laying on the ground, tugged at Brian Burns’ ankle and didn’t let go. Earlier in the first-quarter sequence, Burns had sprinted past Hunter Henry’s block and toward Jones on his blind side before knocking the ball out. As Burns rose and tried to race back up into the scramble and block for Luvu, Jones kept holding the defensive end’s ankle and didn’t let go.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This statistical chart shows Mac Jones is far ahead of NFL's other rookie QBs

The New England Patriots have the highest-performing rookie quarterback in the NFL with Mac Jones. It’s really not even close. A statistical chart from The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin showed Jones’ CPOE (completion % over expectations) and EPA per play (on passes, rushes and penalties) exceed that of his peers. Jones is well above the other rookie quarterbacks in CPOE — and that makes sense, because the quarterback has been extremely conservative and extremely accurate in a Patriots’ system that allows him to dink and dunk his way to victory. But it’s also impressive to see Jones scoring higher than the other rookie quarterbacks in EPA (expected points added) per play, a sign that even though he’s making conservative decisions, he’s also help maximize the offensive output.
NFL
Mac Jones
FanSided

A look back at the New England Patriots drafting Mac Jones

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft’s first round and it’s instructive to take a look back at that situation now with more than half of the 2021 season in the books. Ultimate NFL insider Adam Schefter thought Mac Jones would be the San Francisco...
NFL
The Spun

Mac Jones Reacts To Cam Newton’s Start On Sunday

Mac Jones couldn’t have been happier for Cam Newton on Sunday. Newton, Jones’ former teammate in New England, made his first start of the 2021 season on Sunday. He threw two touchdown passes and ran in another, but the Panthers fell 27-21 to Washington. Jones didn’t watch the whole game,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: NFL reviewing play where Mac Jones twisted Panthers player's ankle

Mac Jones was not penalized for twisting Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Burns' ankle during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game, but the New England Patriots quarterback could still face discipline from the NFL. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the league is reviewing the play and that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Is it time to worry about Mac Jones’ development?

If the season ended after Week 9, the New England Patriots would make the playoffs. They’re the seventh seed in the AFC, and have a 54% chance of making the postseason, a number that has inched upward over the last few weeks. In Week 10, the Patriots play a team that’s in a similar boat: the Cleveland Browns. So it’s another good test for New England.
NFL
Washington Post

The Patriots are rolling again with Mac Jones, and the rest of the NFL let it happen

It didn’t make any sense then, and it makes sense even less now. In the NFL, nothing matters for a franchise until it acquires a great quarterback. Every decision a front office makes revolves around either finding one or supporting the one it is so very lucky to have. How could so many teams have forgotten that in the draft last spring? And how did they allow the beneficiary of their negligence to be — of all teams — the New England Patriots?
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran: Mac Jones is real, and he's spectacular

You all got your caveats ready? You got your, “Yeah, buts…” lined up? You fished out your mealy-mouthed, “but it’s the system…” disclaimers?. Good. You’ll need them. Because Mac Jones is having the best rookie season any quarterback’s had since Dak Prescott in 2016. And he’s having one of the best rookie seasons of any quarterback in the past decade.
NFL
Cleveland Browns
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
New York Post

Mac Jones reveals his brush with fame before becoming football star

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was a star long before he entered the league. “I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun… I broke the camera.” Jones said Monday on WEEI 93.7’s “Merloni & Fauria” show when asked about his “worst” job. “There are a...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

The NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ stellar performance against the Cleveland Browns

Nick Saban has produced a quarterback who is the talk of the NFL world right now. Mac Jones is no joke, and eyes have finally opened to it. He was underestimated during the NFL Draft process, and pundits considered his counterparts to be more successful. People who knew Jones could have success were not taken seriously, due to others bringing up the “game manager” tag, and how the wide receivers at Alabama made him look good. He has destroyed every narrative written against him, and Sunday’s performance was Jones at his best. After beating a first-round pick in Justin Herbert, Jones outperformed the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft. He handed Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns a 45-7 loss with deadly accuracy. Jones completed 19 of 23 passes — an 82.6 percent completion rate — for 198 yards with three touchdowns.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman tweets about Mac Jones' stellar start against Browns in Week 10

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was on fire in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Julian Edelman took notice. The retired Patriots receiver and NFL analyst tweeted about Jones’ pinpoint passing against the Cleveland defense. Jones was 9 of 10 for 116 yards and two touchdowns after the Patriots’ first three drives when Edelman tweeted. They also put up 24 points in the first two quarters. It was an excellent open to the game, in which New England quickly built a lead over a Cleveland team that isn’t built to easily overcome a big deficit.
NFL
