Ohio dog makes side of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Anheuser Busch has unveiled its limited-edition holiday Budweiser cans, and they feature the winner of the company’s Pupweiser contest.

“Crack open the cheer, limited-edition Budweiser holiday cans are here!” the company announced Monday on Twitter .

Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans. The cans also feature the Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian.

Budweiser is already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.

Anheuser Busch is accepting entries for the 2022 Budweiser holiday cans now through Dec. 15.

