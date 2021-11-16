Ballad Health reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Tuesday revealed the system saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the health system’s facilities since Monday.
According to Tuesday's data from Ballad, nine more people are fighting the novel coronavirus in the health system's 21-county service area.
This includes two more people who were moved into the Intensive Care Unit battling critical COVID-19 cases, with 24 patients depending on a ventilator to breathe.
Two children remain in Niswonger Children's hospital battling COVID-19, according to data from Ballad.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 16:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 144 (+9)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 23 (-7)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 14 (-12)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36 (+2)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24 (-2)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45% (+0.2)
Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 42 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 46 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.
The region’s positivity rate stands at 10.9% on Tuesday.
