Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Tuesday revealed the system saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the health system’s facilities since Monday.

According to Tuesday’s data from Ballad, nine more people are fighting the novel coronavirus in the health system’s 21-county service area.

This includes two more people who were moved into the Intensive Care Unit battling critical COVID-19 cases, with 24 patients depending on a ventilator to breathe.

Two children remain in Niswonger Children’s hospital battling COVID-19, according to data from Ballad.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 16:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 144 (+9)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 23 (-7)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 14 (-12)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36 (+2)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24 (-2)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45% (+0.2)

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 42 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 46 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 10.9% on Tuesday.

Bridget Wallen
6d ago

Yeah my husband is one of them. The uptick didn’t just hit it has been an issue. We are at a Ballad facility that does not house Covid patients and are finding it difficult to get a transfer to a “covid hospital”. Apparently some have already been waiting in the Emergency Room 3 or more days to transfer and still haven’t left. I am not holding my breathe my husband is going anywhere anytime soon. Short term disability wants the name of a hospital and we don’t have a hospital other than an ER to give which isn’t the answer they want. There are poor patients lining the walls waiting for rooms we occupy. Shame on Ballad for closing all the rural hospitals. Much of this is theirs penny pinching and being more concerned about their bottom line rather than healthcare.

