Ballad Health reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Tuesday revealed the system saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the health system’s facilities since Monday.

According to Tuesday’s data from Ballad, nine more people are fighting the novel coronavirus in the health system’s 21-county service area.

This includes two more people who were moved into the Intensive Care Unit battling critical COVID-19 cases, with 24 patients depending on a ventilator to breathe.

Two children remain in Niswonger Children’s hospital battling COVID-19, according to data from Ballad.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 16:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 144 (+9)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Total COVID-19 admissions: 23 (-7)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 14 (-12)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24 (-2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45% (+0.2)

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 42 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 46 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 10.9% on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.