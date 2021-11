One of the values we hold in the Native community is the passing down of our tribal traditions and languages to the younger generations. As the First Nations of North America, it is important that our stories are told, and that we are a vital part of the past and the present. Perhaps the most important thing to teach young children is that we are still here. Our tribes still exist but we are also a part of modern life. Here are some reading recommendations for children for Native American Heritage Month.

