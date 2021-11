From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Jeremy Schoolfield. Cue up your mixtape and prepare for something awesome … because it’s about to be save the galaxy time!. This morning at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open summer 2022 at EPCOT as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration. This thrilling new family-friendly coaster matches the “grandosity” and fun of the blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy” films in what will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.

