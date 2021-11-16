ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Texas Senate’s Most Conservative Democrat Is Retiring

By Gus Bova
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRohV_0cyMDlbn00

“I want somebody that has compassion for people—especially the unborn,” said Eddie Lucio of his eventual replacement.

Eddie Lucio’s last year in the Texas Senate was emblematic.

During 2021’s legislative sessions, the long-serving Democratic senator from the border town of Brownsville successfully passed bills to crack down on negligent dog owners and to encourage athletic opportunities for kids with disabilities. Lucio, a deeply Catholic septuagenarian, has long championed such laws that paint him as a defender of the vulnerable. In the same period, his decades-long war on reproductive health care reached its zenith. Alone among Senate Dems, Lucio coauthored Senate Bill 8, the state’s near-total abortion ban that empowers private citizens to sue anyone who performs or helps someone obtain an abortion, creating a de facto bounty-hunting system as reckless as it is cruel.

This was typical Lucio. Over his 35 years in the Texas Legislature, he passed bills promoting autism treatment for children, limiting the death penalty, and funding roads in South Texas’ poorest neighborhoods. In 2017, he was also the only Democrat to support Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s transphobic “bathroom bill,” a misleading measure that would have restricted restroom access for transgender Texans. In the early days of Lucio’s political career, he made his bones backing the right-wing movement known as “tort reform”—a euphemism for kneecapping the ability of injured workers and consumers to sue companies. Some years back, he dabbled too in the shady business of consulting for the private prison industry.

Earlier this month, Lucio made the surprise announcement that he was hanging up his Senate spurs. At a news conference in Harlingen, Lucio said he’s retiring to focus on his family and his “own personal ministry to help the less fortunate in our community.” The arch-conservative Dan Patrick lamented the loss of a “great friend and ally in the Texas Senate.”

In 2019, Lucio told the Observer he intended to stay in office at least through 2021 to make sure his home region—the Rio Grande Valley and Brownsville in particular—wouldn’t lose influence during redistricting. This effort bore little fruit, at least for his political party. His own district was redrawn to be more competitive for a potential Republican candidate and to include more voters from outside the Valley. One of three U.S. House seats covering the Valley, District 15, was redrawn such that former President Trump would have carried it in 2020. It is now a top GOP target. In an interview with the Rio Grande Guardian, Lucio also lamented how the Brownsville area’s two state House seats had been rearranged.

So, who will replace this retiring titan of Valley politics?

Some political observers long expected Lucio would be succeeded by his son, state Representative Eddie Lucio III, but the latter announced his own retirement from the House in October without public plans to run for another office.

Shortly after the senator announced his retirement, Sara Stapleton Barrera, a trial lawyer who challenged Lucio in the 2020 Democratic primary, announced she would run for the now-open seat. Stapleton Barrera was backed by pro-choice, LGBTQ rights, and environmental groups in 2020 and managed to force Lucio into a runoff, which she lost by seven points. Her current campaign website focuses on a more milquetoast set of issues, including term limits and campaign finance reform.

Other rumored candidates for Lucio’s seat include state Representative Alex Dominguez, D-Brownsville, whose home was drawn out of his current district during redistricting, and Morgan Lamantia, a member of the prominent South Texas family that runs the L&F beer distribution company, who has donated to both Democrats and Republicans.

Lucio has never apologized for his reactionary record on abortion and LGBTQ rights. “My faith leads me to my decision making; I won’t change that because of modern trends,” he told the Observer in 2019.

Reached by phone on Friday, he described the person he hopes will succeed him in his Senate seat. “I want somebody that has compassion for people—especially the unborn,” he said. Asked whether he cared which party the person belonged to, he said he did not.

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

Michelle Beckley, One of the Texas House’s Most Liberal Members, Joins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Democratic state Rep. Michelle Beckley of Carrollton, who gained national attention for joining lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., to block a Republican election bill this summer, is running for lieutenant governor, expanding her party’s primary to three contenders. In her campaign announcement on Tuesday, Beckley said she was running...
POLITICS
houstonpublicmedia.org

Longtime Houston Democrat Garnet Coleman will retire from the Texas Legislature

State Rep. Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat who has served 30 years in the Texas House, said Thursday he will not seek another term to the lower chamber. Coleman, who has represented parts of central and southeast Houston in state House District 147 since 1991, told The Texas Tribune his retirement was based primarily on health reasons. Coleman said he still plans to stay “involved in public policy as much as” he can.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#State Senate#The Texas Senate#Most Conservative#Democratic#Catholic#Dems#The Texas Legislature#Texans
Texas Observer

Senator Kel Seliger Becomes the First Victim of Redistricting in Texas

The Republican lawmaker has chosen not to run for re-election in District 31, which has been redrawn to benefit more conservative candidates. Congressional and statehouse maps redrawn by Republicans this year have been widely panned for diluting emerging battleground districts and making it harder for Democrats to get elected even as the state’s nonwhite, urban population skyrockets.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 12

Senate Democrats pick Scutari as leader after Sweeney's loss

Democrats in the New Jersey Senate have picked state Sen. Nicholas Scutari to be their new leader. The vote Friday means he will take over after current Senate President Steve Sweeney lost reelection to a Republican newcomer. The selection Friday is the first changing of the guard at the second...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Quad-Cities Times

4 lawmakers call Pritzker's comments on Rittenhouse trial 'beyond reprehensible'

SPRINGFIELD — Four Central Illinois GOP lawmakers on Monday issued a statement calling Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comments regarding the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse "beyond reprehensible." Pritzker, a Democrat, on Friday in a statement said: "Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Matthew McConaughey Tops Texas Gov. Greg Abbott By 8 in Head-to-Head Matchup, Clobbers Beto Nearly 2-to-1

Matthew McConaghey’s chances of becoming Texas governor are looking alright, alright, alright according to a shocking new major poll. According to a survey released by the University of Texas and the Dallas Morning News, the actor — in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup — tops current Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by 8 points. In all, 43 percent of respondents say they would back McConaughey, 35 percent would support Abbott, and 22 percent would pick someone else.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
Texas Observer

Texas Observer

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
463
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Texas Observer is an Austin-based nonprofit news organization known for fearless investigative reporting, narrative storytelling and sophisticated cultural criticism about all things Texan.

 https://www.texasobserver.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy