The Mavic Air 2 is a serious upgrade from the Mavic Air, with an excellent set of features and impressive performance for this price. When it came out in April 2020, the Mavic Air 2 was a real game changer. Born out of the success of its predecessor, the new model offered some serious upgrades, including a much-improved battery and some nice new shooting features. DJI's aim had been to build an easy to fly drone, but one that offered advanced pilots and photographers plenty to play with. The result was a drone that feels similar to the Mavic Pro in many respects, but costs a lot less.

