ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, SC

Woman wins $250,000 on scratch-off in Boiling Springs

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVuBy_0cyMDGRO00

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman won $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket bought in Boiling Springs, S.C.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman bought a Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket from the Circle K on Highway 9.

Officials said she took the lottery ticket home, and when she scratched off a winning number, she figured she won $5, not $250,000.

The woman said she has already paid off her house and is debt-free, according to S.C. Education Lottery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 6

Related
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy