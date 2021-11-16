Woman wins $250,000 on scratch-off in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman won $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket bought in Boiling Springs, S.C.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman bought a Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket from the Circle K on Highway 9.

Officials said she took the lottery ticket home, and when she scratched off a winning number, she figured she won $5, not $250,000.

The woman said she has already paid off her house and is debt-free, according to S.C. Education Lottery.

