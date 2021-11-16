ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masked burglars shoot two people at apartment complex in midtown Mobile

By Meaghan Mackey
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Masked burglars shot two people at an apartment complex in midtown Mobile, police say.

It happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning at the Village at Midtown apartment complex on Stanton Road.

Police: Man fires multiple rounds inside vehicle at gas station on Theodore Dawes Road

Police say a man answered the door and was met by two unknown men who were wearing masks with handguns.

Police say the victim ran to his bedroom and the suspects chased after him, firing multiple times, striking him in the upper torso and right forearm.

During the incident, another man was struck by gunfire multiple times, hitting him in his right foot, left knee, and right bicep.

Police say the suspects then ran away before police arrived.

Mother creates organization aimed to combat crime

Both of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

WKRG News 5

16-year-old critically injured in boat crash

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old was critically injured in a boat crash early Sunday morning. The boat occupied by five juveniles crashed into a private dock of a residence on Scenic Highway 98 a mile south of Point Clear. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is currently working on the investigation.
POINT CLEAR, AL
WKRG News 5

More than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) –More than 20 people were injured when a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief. Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said authorities have identified a person of interest in the case. Waukesha, Wisc. police asked people to “avoid the downtown area […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

