Share the post "Dashboard Confessional reveal new album + new song “Here’s To Moving On”" Dashboard Confessional is setting out towards a brighter tomorrow with today’s premiere of an inspiring new single. “Here’s To Moving On” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services [track embedded below]. “Here’s To Moving On” heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of the first all-new Dashboard Confessional LP in four years, ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell,’ due via Hidden Note Records/AWAL on February 25. The album is available to pre-save and pre-order now [here]. An album trailer premieres today via YouTube [also embedded below].

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO