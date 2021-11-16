ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Look: New Video Has Surfaced Of Tiger Woods Walking

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Golf fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if 14-time major champion Tiger Woods will try to mount a PGA Tour comeback after suffering serious leg injuries in a single-car accident earlier this year. A new video of the 45-year-old walking around has generated the latest round...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Rumours: Are Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren back together?

Recent rumours allege that the golf legend wants to marry his ex-wife. But are Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren back together, and what’s their current relationship status?. According to a recent report in the National Enquirer, Tiger Woods wants to remarry his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Fox Sports Australia published a...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiance Of Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Woods, the niece of golf legend Tiger Woods, announced that she’s engaged. Cheyenne Woods has been dating New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks since 2020. After spending a little over a year together, the happy couple decided to take that next step. Woods posted a picture...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Pga Tour#Tmz Sports
New York Post

Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie expecting second child with 76ers’ Seth Curry

It’s one big happy NBA family. Callie Rivers, daughter of 76ers coach Doc Rivers, is expecting her second child with her NBA husband Seth Curry — who plays for his father-in-law in Philadelphia. Callie, a former professional volleyball player, announced the news this week on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white...
NBA
Golf.com

5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne gets engaged to Yankees OF

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of famous golfer Tiger Woods, shared some big news on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Cheyenne shared that she and her boyfriend (now fiance) Aaron Hicks have become engaged. “YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my [heart] 10.21.21,” she wrote. Hicks wrote back “you will...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jena Sims’ Michael Jordan Costume Is Going Viral

Jena Sims, the fiancee of PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka, went with a sports theme for her Halloween costume this year. The actress, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, dressed up as Michael Jordan for Halloween this year. Sims, who’s often spotted watching Koepka at various tournaments, quoted...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Trinity Rodman shares emotional, rare moment with father Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman, rookie 19-year-old forward on the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and daughter of Dennis Rodman, was surprised by her father at the team’s playoff game against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday. Trinity Rodman was the second overall pick in the NWSL draft this past February, and the youngest player...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy