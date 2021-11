The success of Squid Game on Netflix proved that audiences around the globe are willing to watch original programming on the streamer that wasn't exclusively American produced and in English, even viewers in the United States proved interested in foreign content. Luckily for Netflix it wasn't long before their next big South Korean original series arrived on the scene as their all-new horror show Hellbound has arrived. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.

