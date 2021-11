Norman C. Skalicky, a major UND donor and supporter, died on Nov. 7 in Minnesota, at the age of 87. Skalicky headed Stearns Bank National Association, which he expanded across the country after the initial purchase of two banks in Albany, Minnesota in 1966. The bank manages more than $2.4 billion in assets. Skalicky was also a prolific donor to UND, and supported the Center for Innovation, his Delta Tau Delta fraternity and became the namesake of the Skalicky Tech Incubator in 2004, after a large donation.

OBITUARIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO