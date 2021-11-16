ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaniLeigh Faces Assault Charges After Domestic Dispute With DaBaby

By DeMicia Inman
 6 days ago

Police officers were called by DaBaby to his North Carolina home after a domestic incident with DaniLeigh . The two share a three-month-old daughter and were reportedly staying at the residence until an argument on Sunday (Nov. 14), which resulted in the singer leaving the property, allegedly by force. TMZ reported late that night, officers arrived at the scene as DaBaby broadcasted the ordeal on Instagram Live.  He claimed she hit him however no arrests were made.

Officers returned to the house on Monday (Nov. 15) morning, and on the second visit, there was reportedly substantial evidence to support two misdemeanor assault charges against the “Lil Bebe” singer.

According to Charlotte, N.C. station WBTV , DaniLeigh whose legal name is Danielle Curiel was served with a criminal summons for simple assault by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Both artists have released statements on social media regarding the violent event. DaBaby, legal name Johnathon Kirk, claimed he recorded the incident to protect himself.

“I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the hostile behavior put on display moments ago. This here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because I still got a queen to raise,” wrote the 29-year-old on Instagram.

DaniLeigh also shared a statement on social media with her side of the story. She claimed the argument was sparked by her desire to use an emergency contraceptive.

“Hey guys since Baby wanna put up a ‘statement’ with his cap ass I’ll put mine up…so we been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born…doing us…and tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go…mind u..I have a new born child,” she wrote.

She further explained in a separate post more details with her side of the story.

“Last thing I’ma clear… I didn’t leave the house bc I’m in Charlotte.. I have no friends/family out there and I ain’t walking outside exposing [my daughter] and myself looking crazy with luggages,” explained the 26-year-old. “My assistant flew in so I could catch a flight that was later. But I wanted to go to his house to grab baby’s clothes. He said na.. then he went live. Did me how he did.. and the rest is yeah… but needed to clear that so y’all don’t think I’m jus sitting there while someone ‘kicking me and my baby out.'”

She continued, “Done dragging this! Unless someone else wanna say some cause I’m defending myself on everything,” adding, “I’m done.. I’m sorry. Off the internet. I can’t see all this. Focusing on my girl. I’m quiet.”

DaBaby is set to hit the road later this month on The Live Show Killer tour, which he promoted in his statement regarding the domestic situation. The tour, backed by Rolling Loud, is the “Suge” rapper’s official return to the national stage as the lead artist following a summer of controversy sparked by homophobic statements made during Rolling Loud Miami. The tour will include 22 shows from November through February 2022 and takes DaBaby to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

