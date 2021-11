A few days after firing two longtime assistant coaches during a season of disappointment, Florida coach Dan Mullen is in the crosshairs of hot-seat talk following Saturdays' 70-52 win over FCS Samford, a victory that is reportedly not sitting well with decision-makers for the Gators. One Gators insider noted over the weekend that Florida is currently in "wait and see" mode with Mullen and no final decision has been made on his future.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO