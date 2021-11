In Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, you play as six of the champions from the League of Legends universe: Ahri, Braum, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Yasuo, and Pyke, all of whom come together to investigate the return of the Black Mist and put an end to it before it consumes all of Runeterra. In this turn-based RPG, you’ll explore the land of Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles while fighting off enemies. The game introduces a mechanic called the Lane Initiative System, where plays must strategically plan out their moves and avoid hazards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO