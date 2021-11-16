ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Monroe County couple sentenced to combined 56 years for sexual abuse of 5 children

By Web Team
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jbsc_0cyMC3nj00

INDIANAPOLIS — A married couple residing in Monroe County, Indiana couple has been sentenced in a scheme to sexually abuse five children and hiding the abuse from authorities.

The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Matthew Cole, 31, was sentenced to more than 41 years in prison. His wife, Dolores Cole, 41, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

A release from the southern district attorney’s office said the investigation began in 2014 when the Coles were living in Arizona. A child protection agency received a report that one or both Coles were sexually abusing the six children that they had custody, care, or supervisory control of at the time.

Multiple allegations of abuse were made, and authorities say the Coles moved the family to various states to prevent police or child protection agencies from investigating and removing the children from their care.

The Coles’ states of residence included Arizona, Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, and ultimately Indiana.

In 2018, search warrants were executed at the couple’s Monroe County home.

Investigators uncovered evidence that five of the six children had been sexually abused. They also found evidence that Matthew Cole produced and distributed sexually explicit images of one of the children.

The children were also threatened by the Coles to not tell law enforcement officers about the abuse.

“The pain and damage inflicted on these children at the hands of adults they trusted is unimaginable,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “No sentence of imprisonment will undo what these victims have suffered, but the serious consequences imposed for these heinous offenses demonstrate that those who sexually exploit vulnerable children will be held accountable for their reprehensible actions.”

Mathew Cole pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport minors across state lines with the intent to engage in a criminal sexual activity, sexual exploitation of a child, and witness tampering. He must pay restitution of $50,000 to the victims and will be supervised for the remainder of his life following release from prison.

Dolores Cole pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact to sexual exploitation of a child, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. She must pay restitution of $18,000 to the victims and will be supervised for 3 years following her prison term.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Children’s Services.

All of the children were rescued as a result of the investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Uncooperative witness leads to murder charge being dropped against Indy man following deadly argument

INDIANAPOLIS– Murder charges have been dropped against an Indianapolis man accused of killing another man during an argument on the northeast side. The dismissal dates back to a homicide in February 2020. Court records show that a key eyewitness repeatedly refused to show up to depositions and told prosecutors she had no intention of testifying […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fishers police share warning to community of dangerous drug trend

FISHERS, Ind. — Over the past several months, the Fishers Police Department investigated several accidental overdoses and three deaths they believe were related to counterfeit pills containing the drug fentanyl. The department is now putting out a warning to parents, young adults and students about the this potential threat to to their safety. The overdoses […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

3 juveniles arrested for October shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police announced Monday that three juvenile males were arrested in connection with an October 7 shooting that put a teen in the hospital. Each face multiple preliminary charges including armed robbery and theft. One of them was also arrested on charges of possession of a machine gun and pointing a firearm […]
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
Monroe County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, IN
State
Oklahoma State
FOX59

3 teens hospitalized after crash on State Road 13 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Three teenagers were taken to the hospital, including two that had to be air lifted, after a crash Monday at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 800 South in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s crash team was dispatched to the intersection at 7:04 a.m. According to […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

5 years after the Flora Fire, the investigation is still ongoing

FLORA, Ind. — Sunday marks five years since the tragic Flora Fire, which took the lives of four young girls. The fire was ruled as arson, with Indiana State Police looking for those responsible ever since. The victims were Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5. The girls were […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Exploitation#Fbi
FOX59

Adams Twp. fire chief arrested in connection with shots fired call

St. Paul, Ind. – A fire chief with Adams Township in Decatur County has been arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance with shots fired in the 300 block of E. Water Street on Sunday, November 21. According to investigators, Adams Twp. Fire Chief Craig Jones […]
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Shelbyville man armed with revolver loaded with shotgun shells, hollow-points during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville man is under arrest for carrying a loaded gun on Capitol grounds and assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Mark Andrew Mazza, 56, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Apartments on Indy’s north side on fire for 5th time since February

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a massive fire at the Lakeside Pointe on Nora apartments Saturday evening– the fifth confirmed fire at the apartment complex since February. 18 units in the building had caught fire due to a gas leak. 11 of those units were occupied. In July, the Indiana Attorney General’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy