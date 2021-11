For the Green Bay Packers, the silver lining in the team’s second loss of the season is the lack of ground lost in the NFC North race. After a 13-7 loss to Kansas City, filled with special teams mishaps and a disappointing first appearance from Jordan Love, the Packers find themselves still 7-2 with a commanding division lead. Part of that fortune is due to the struggles of the Minnesota Vikings, who lost again on Sunday in their seventh game decided by four points or less. As speculation about Mike Zimmer’s job security reaches an all-time high this week, Minnesota will be looking to quickly correct some of the offense’s consistent inconsistencies.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO