The Los Angeles Rams last went to the Super Bowl in 2018. During that season, the Rams had a high-flying offense that took the league by storm with a defense that did enough to get the job done. A lot of the same could be said about the 2021 Rams. With Matthew Stafford under center, the Rams have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The defense meanwhile is good enough to hold their own when the offense isn’t.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO