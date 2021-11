Part of the charm of the original Ghostbusters movies is that, while the main characters were assuredly heroes, they were far from being the impressive athletes seen in most action-driven films, with fans having been elated when they found out that Paul Rudd would be starring in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The actor has been winning over audiences for years, thanks in large part to his many hilarious performances, with an all-new clip from Afterlife, which comes courtesy of IGN Movie Trailers, demonstrating his brand of awkward and endearing charm, which you can check out below. Ghostbusters: Afterlife lands in theaters on November 19th.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO