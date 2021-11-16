ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Supergirl' Ending Explained: How the CW Show Said Farewell to the Girl of Steel

By Monita Mohan
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of Supergirl. After six rotations around the sun, The CW closed the chapter on Supergirl this year. The DC Comics series began in 2015, when television's superhero renaissance was still in a relatively nascent stage. At the time, a...

collider.com

Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl lands as the superhero drama comes to an end

It's time for Melissa Benoist to hang up the cape. After six years and two networks, high-flying CW superhero drama Supergirl comes in for a landing with its two-part series finale, which sees Kara (Benoist) make one last effort to defeat Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) once and for all. For her part, Benoist is very satisfied with how the show ends. "It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it," the actress told EW in March. The finale will feature many familiar faces from the show's past including Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, and Benoist's real-life husband Chris Wood as Mon-El. You don't want to miss this swan song. —Chancellor Agard.
cw18milwaukee.com

Cast & Arrowverse Friends Bid Farewell to SUPERGIRL Ahead of Nov 9th Finale

After 6 seasons across two network homes, countless missions completed and villains defeated, Super Friends made and lost long the way, a spin-off series for a Super Cousin, and a city and MULTI-VERSE saved, it's time to say farewell to SUPERGIRL. A two-hour series finale event will send off the Girl of Steel -- foundational member of the OG Arrowverse and Paragon of Hope -- Tuesday, November 9th at 7pm.
Variety

‘Supergirl’ Series Finale Explained: A Wedding, A Face Off and A New Career for Kara

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Kara,” the series finale of “Supergirl.” After six seasons of saving National City, “Supergirl” has come to a close — but not before Kara, a.k.a. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), had to make a number of life-changing decisions. With villains Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) in-fighting at the start of the Nov. 9 series finale, titled “Kara,” the people of Earth became increasingly despondent as the bad guys sucked out their life force. Kara realized her entire mission was noble, but flawed: “We don’t need to be heroes,” she explained to her...
justjaredjr.com

Melissa Benoist & David Harewood Say Goodbye as 'Supergirl' Comes to an End

Melissa Benoist and David Harewood are sharing their thanks and saying goodbye on the night their show Supergirl airs it’s series finale. The two actors have been starring on the show from the beginning. Melissa of course plays Kara Danvers/Supergirl, while David has been portraying J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, as well as Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman.
cartermatt.com

Supergirl season 7: Why isn’t it happening at The CW?

Given that tonight is the series finale, it does feel like the perfect time to ask: Why aren’t we getting a Supergirl season 7? Why is it that tonight has to be the proper end to the series?. Just like you would imagine, there are a number of different things...
epicstream.com

Eternals Ending Explained

Eternals not only introduced new heroes; it also paved the way for the future of the MCU. The Eternals have been bombed by reviews that even when it wasn’t released yet, it already faced criticisms for various reasons, may it be representation or any other explanation they may have. Still, it premiered on a high note, having a high audience rating, and even bagging the second biggest opening weekend box office in the pandemic era. Its ending is nothing like you could ever imagine.
Distractify

Why Did Chris Wood Leave the CW's 'Supergirl'? Mon-El's Season 3 Exit Was a Shocker

After a two-year stint as Lar Gand/Mon-El in Seasons 2 and 3 of Supergirl, Chris Wood was whisked away as quickly as he was introduced. In a show where the city's superpower-donning savior has time to curl her hair in the morning, it wasn't too surprising when Supergirl — aka Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) — and Mon-El started a romantic fling. Fans, of course, nicknamed the couple “Karamel." Kara is from planet Krypton (as is Superman), while Mon-El is from planet Daxam, making them DC's version of Romeo and Juliet.
The Hollywood Reporter

From ‘Gossip Girl’ to ‘Riverdale’: Inside The CW’s Unlikely Road to 15 Years on Air

When The CW was announced in January 2006, the idea was to take the two smallest broadcast networks (UPN and The WB) and combine them into one less-small network with the backing of two media titans, UPN owner CBS and WB namesake Warner Bros. Entertainment. Fifteen years and several sea changes in the television landscape later, The CW is still a broadcast network, though its stewards would prefer it to be called a “multiplatform network.” It has weathered the rapidly transforming landscape by adding digital platforms and committing to on- and offscreen diversity — and has even added nights of programming...
tvseriesfinale.com

Supergirl: Season Six; The CW Teases Tonight’s Two-Hour Series Finale (Watch)

Supergirl is ending its six-season run on The CW tonight, and the network has revealed some details about Kara’s final battle and the happy ending ahead for her sister. Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, and Katie McGrath star in the superhero series, which had its beginning on CBS before moving to The CW.
primetimer.com

Supergirl had a pitch-perfect ending, though it stumbled through messy plotting

"When Supergirl premiered, it felt like we needed her," says Caroline Siede. "Female-led superhero movies like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel were still years away, and we were barely out of that strange period of asking celebrities whether they considered themselves feminists as some kind of 'gottcha' question. At a time when our cultural image of female strength was at a tipping point, Melissa Benoist’s dazzling portrayal of the Girl of Steel offered a different kind of empowerment story. One that prioritized hope, help, and compassion for all—a mission statement the show took to new heights in response to the 2016 election, when Supergirl became more overtly political in its storytelling. Over the past few years, however, Supergirl’s place in the ever-expanding, ever-diversifying live action superhero landscape has become a little less unique. Female-led superhero projects are no longer a novelty, which is perhaps why the past two seasons of the show have struggled to recapture the driving purpose of the first four. Plotwise, (Tuesday's) two-part finale is a bizarre end to a bizarre season, with villains and storylines that are dispatched so casually it’s almost comical. And yet part of the magic of Supergirl is that even with those flaws, I can still come away impressed by how well the last half of the show’s last episode stuck the landing emotionally."
The Daily

CW shows, book adaptations, and the power of YA

Editor’s note: “Art in Adaptation” is a bi-weekly column exploring the changes between original works and adaptations as well as their effects on popular culture. Have you ever read a book or movie and fantasized about building that world, creating new plotlines with existing characters, and even adding your own twists and turns as you see fit? I know this might sound just like fanfiction, but I promise you, most film and show adaptations operate under this practice. Oftentimes, there is not enough content in the original source material and filmmakers take their own creative liberties. No one takes more creative liberties than The CW Network, notorious for its long-running show adaptations based on popular young adult (YA) novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
film-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 7, Episode 6: Deus Ex Latrina TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7, Episode 6: Deus Ex Latrina TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Supergirl series finale recap: The end of a super saga

The following article contains SPOILERS for the Supergirl series finale. Throughout this two-hour end, the Super Friends have a final battle with Lex and Nyxly before getting some closure in the Supergirl series finale. Check out our recap of last week’s episode here!. The Supergirl series finale starts off strong...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Melissa Benoist has fans in tears with emotional post following end of Supergirl

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist had fans in tears after sharing an emotional snap of herself embracing her co-star, Chyler Leigh after the show's last ever episode. The star captioned the post: "Happy finale-ing to all tonight, from the Danvers sisters’ couch to yours. Thank you to every incredible person who ever played a part, however big or small, in making this show tick. We accomplished so much and I’m so proud of all of us.
