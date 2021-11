Eagle-eyed viewers of GENERAL HOSPITAL will recognize the name Phideaux Xavier as one of the soap’s directors. However, every viewer of the daytime drama will be hard-pressed to miss the guy when he makes an on-camera appearance in the Thursday, Nov. 11, episode of the soap! In addition to being a Daytime Emmy Award-winning director, Xavier is also a very talented musician! “Please join me on Nov. 11, 2021, when I will be performing my new song ‘Do What You Will’ on ABC’s GH,” he shared on Facebook. “With Paul Roessler, Kira Roessler, and Nathan Ricks (Natrix)!”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO