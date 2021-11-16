ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple overnight traffic stop has solved a missing person’s case and spurred a sex trafficking investigation in Michigan, according to authorities. When Michigan State Police pulled over a speeding car near Detroit around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Police Say Teen Found During Detroit Traffic Stop Believed To Be Human Trafficking Victim

(CBS Detroit) — A 15-year-old girl found behind the wheel early Tuesday morning is believed to be a victim of human trafficking, Michigan State Police say. At about 2:15 a.m., troopers conducted a stop of a black Dodge Charger speeding near Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr at the Detroit-Warren border. Police say the teen did not have ID and gave troopers a fake name.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
heraldsun.com

Grandson killed grandparents and called 911 to report their deaths, Michigan cops say

A 22-year-old man who reported a double homicide is accused of killing the grandparents he lived with, Michigan State Police said. The department was called to their Oceola Township home as the caller talked with 911 regarding “an active threats complaint” at 7:16 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, according to tweets from Michigan State Police First District.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Island Packet Online

Driver falls out of SUV as he paid toll, and it rolls over his legs, Kansas cops say

A 74-year-old driver was trying to pay his toll on the Kansas Turnpike when he was run over by his own SUV, troopers say. The man, of Canadian, Texas, had stopped at Plaza 53’s toll booth on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report. Exit 53 is located in east Wichita in Sedgwick County.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Michigan#Michigan State Police#Missing Person#Detroit#Sex#Dodge#Msp
TheDailyBeast

Suspected Drunk Driver Leads Cops on High-Speed Chase With 4 Kids in Truck

Deputies chased a suspected drunk driver through a 13-mile stretch of west Houston early Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Lt. Kenneth Benoit said the driver, who reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, had four children with him in his truck. Around 1:30 a.m., according to the lieutenant, authorities spotted the pickup and began following it as it weaved in and out of traffic. The pursuit ended peacefully after the driver, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, pulled off the tollway. He stopped his vehicle and emerged with an infant in his arms, Benoit said. After he was taken into custody, deputies found three other children in the pickup, the oldest of whom was 8 years old. Though no injuries were reported, the driver faces several possible charges, including child endangerment, evading in a motor vehicle, and driving while intoxicated.
HOUSTON, TX
Island Packet Online

Delivery driver shoots two armed 20-year-olds trying to rob him, Philadelphia cops say

After three people attempted to steal from a delivery driver, the man shot two of them with his own gun, Philadelphia police said. One later died from his injuries. Police told WPVI the delivery driver was dropping off food to his family in a northeastern Philadelphia neighborhood a bit after midnight when three people approached him — and tried to rob him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for exposing himself and more during church, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police arrested a man after he was exposing himself and more during church service, according to a social media post from the department. Officers were called to a church on Phillips Street after a complaint that a man was exposing and “pleasuring himself while sitting in his seat inside the church’s sanctuary during church services,” Dyersburg police said.
DYERSBURG, TN
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy