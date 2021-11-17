Great Turkey Tuesday: United Food Bank collects turkeys for families in need

The event organizers hope to collect 5,000 pounds for the West Linn Food Pantry After collecting more than 4,500 pounds of food for the West Linn Food Pantry last year, longtime Turkey Trot organizer Laura Jeffrey is hoping to top that amount this year. Though Jeffery once again decided to err on the side of caution this time and not host the usual 5K Turkey Trot through Mary S. Young Park, the heart of the run — collecting donations for the food pantry — lives on. Through Nov. 23, Jeffrey, fellow trot organizers and friends are collecting food donations throughout...
