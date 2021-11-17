ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Turkey Tuesday: United Food Bank collects turkeys for families in need

Cover picture for the articleNov. 16 is Great Turkey Tuesday and the United...

allaboutarizonanews.com

Local Food Banks Hosting Turkey Drives to Feed Families at Thanksgiving

Now is a great time to make a donation help a family in need. With Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, valley food banks are asking for valley residents to donate turkeys to help feed families in need. The following are details on how you can help. Great Turkey Tuesday. Tuesday, November...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

St. Mary's Food Bank helping those in need with Thanksgiving meal box

PHOENIX - It is all hands on deck at St. Mary's Food Bank, as volunteers and employees work hard to make sure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving for 2021. "We anticipate, over the next three days, more than 10,000 households, which would impact 50,000 to 60,000 people in our community," said St. Mary's Food Bank CEO Tom Kertis.
PHOENIX, AZ
KMPH.com

Foster Farms donating 4,800 lbs. of turkey to Merced County Food Bank

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Foster Farms is donating 4,800 pounds of Thanksgiving turkey to the Merced County Food Bank. The turkeys will be distributed in the coming weeks to help feed 6,000 people in our community (80,000 total on the West Coast) this Thanksgiving.
MERCED, CA
Block Club Chicago

2,000 Turkeys To Be Donated To Families In Need Sunday As Part Of Chicago Unity Turkey Drive

CHICAGO — The Chicago Unity Turkey Drive will provide 2,000 turkeys Sunday to families hurt by the pandemic. Ten pop-up locations will handle the distribution, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The locations are at businesses, churches, schools and other spots. No registration is required. The turkeys will be given on a first-come, first served basis.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 46

Metro Atlanta church hosts turkey giveaway to help 2,000 families in need

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hundreds of metro Atlanta families will now have food on the table Thanksgiving Day after a Stonecrest church hosted a giveaway. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church partnered with Witherite Law Group to provide 2,000 turkeys and boxes of food to those in need. The boxes included all...
ATLANTA, GA
WTOP

Giant Food gives 2,000 turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some families are creating their menus with a turkey at the centerpiece thanks to a donation of 2,000 turkeys by Giant Food to the district’s Capital Area Food Bank. “The holidays are a special time for all of us and unfortunately there are...
CHARITIES
WESH

Rising cost of turkeys impacts Orlando food bank ahead of Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — The rising costs of turkey may impact families who need help the most around the holidays. At Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, chief development officer Greg Higgerson said they have fewer turkeys this year because of price increases. “We certainly aren’t able to move as...
ORLANDO, FL
85209.com

Turkey Tuesday – Mesa, AZ

The City of Mesa is partnering with United Food Bank for the Great Turkey Tuesday Nov. 15 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The goal is to collect 1,500 turkeys and $10,000 cash donations to help the less fortunate this holiday season.
MESA, AZ
kvnutalk

Cache Food Pantry needs more turkeys for Thanksgiving – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Across the country families will gather for Thanksgiving and serve a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather around a table and enjoy loved ones with some freshly-cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and the rest of the fixings. For approximately...
CHARITIES
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Turkey Trot organizers collecting items for food pantry

The event organizers hope to collect 5,000 pounds for the West Linn Food Pantry After collecting more than 4,500 pounds of food for the West Linn Food Pantry last year, longtime Turkey Trot organizer Laura Jeffrey is hoping to top that amount this year. Though Jeffery once again decided to err on the side of caution this time and not host the usual 5K Turkey Trot through Mary S. Young Park, the heart of the run — collecting donations for the food pantry — lives on. Through Nov. 23, Jeffrey, fellow trot organizers and friends are collecting food donations throughout...
WEST LINN, OR

