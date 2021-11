According to a recent report, the 'Still Over It' artist is in a 'lopsided record deal' with LVRN as it notes that some managers even describe the deal as 'brutal.'. AceShowbiz - After her deal was widely spread on the Internet, Summer Walker finally set the record straight. The "Still Over It" artist took to her Instagram account to weigh in on the chatter regarding her record deal with LVRN, which allegedly contains about her not owning her masters and only receiving 15 percent of her royalties.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO