To mark the start of the Thanksgiving holiday, PBS is set to air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Sunday night (the special will also be available to watch via Apple TV+). While the special is beloved by many, it's not without controversy. One of those controversies ties back to Woodstock, as he is depicted eating turkey during the group's Thanksgiving dinner. The moment has become so controversial for some that they've even said that Woodstock is a cannibal for eating another bird during the feast. However, there's a particular reason why Woodstock wouldn't be considered a cannibal.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO