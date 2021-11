Taylor Swift has topped both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart with “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well,” respectively. The “Red” remake has the distinction of topping the albums tally with the second-biggest figure of the year so far, trailing only the first week for Drake’s “Certified Love Boy,” and coming within spitting distance at that. Swift’s album debuts with a better-than-anticipated 605,000 equivalent album units; Drake’s album bowed in September with 613,000. The 605K figure for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is surprising because it more than doubles the number that “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” debuted with in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO