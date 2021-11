Raleigh, N.C. — A mother and her two sons are safe Monday, found almost a full day after they were reported missing. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for Michelle Prather Servary, 37. Servary was with her two sons, Grant, 9, and Rex, 4. Although no foul play was suspected, police said they were worried about the wellbeing of the mother and the two boys.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO