Linglestown, PA

CLEARED: Multiple-vehicle crash on I-81 S at Paxtonia/Linglestown exit

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
 6 days ago

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-vehicle crash closed the left lane on I-81 southbound a mile north of Exit 72: PAXTONIA/LINGLESTOWN. The incident is now cleared, however, 511PA still warns of residual delays.

Visit 511PA’s website by clicking here to check the conditions of the roadway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

