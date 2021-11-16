ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite peaked at over 250,000 players on its first day on Steam

By Jalen Lopez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite multiplayer is now available for all players to enjoy and over 250,000 players downloaded it on its first day on Steam yesterday, according to Steam. Fans received an exciting surprise yesterday on the 20th anniversary of Xbox when Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode was released...

VIDEO GAMES

