Halo Infinite peaked at over 250,000 players on its first day on Steam

As earlier reports predicted, Halo Infinite multiplayer dropped yesterday during the Xbox 20th anniversary stream, three weeks ahead of its scheduled launch. Fans were eager to celebrate twenty glorious years of the iconic series, and the numbers don’t lie: the title reached over 270,000 concurrent players on Steam yesterday. Dropping the title on PC was clearly the right course of action, though numbers were assuredly impressive across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S–though the exact numbers have bet to be unveiled. The multiplayer portion of the game is free-to-play for anyone, which was another tick in the pro-marketing box. According to Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, after less than one day, Halo Infinite currently sits as the most successful Xbox Game Studios title on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO