Motorsports

Mercedes want review of Interlagos incident involving Verstappen and Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Lewis Hamilton’s bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship took another fascinating twist on Tuesday after Mercedes called on Formula One’s stewards to reconsider their decision not to penalise rival Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton won the Interlagos race following a superb comeback drive, but Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position.

The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation – a decision Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described as “laughable”.

FIA race director Michael Masi later revealed that the on-board video from Verstappen’s car was not available when the stewards acted.

At 12:25pm, the footage was aired on social media for the first time, and a little more than three hours later, Mercedes officially exercised their right to review the flashpoint.

In a short statement, the world champions said: “The Mercedes Team confirms that we have today requested a Right of Review under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code in relation to the Turn 4 incident between Car 44 [Hamilton] and Car 33 [Verstappen] on lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand Prix, on the basis of new evidence unavailable to the stewards at the time of their decision.”

The FIA’s International Sporting Code allows a right to review on the grounds that “a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned”.

The stewards will now consider the significance of the new footage and whether it warrants an appeal.

A retrospective five-second time penalty for Verstappen would see him drop behind Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to third in Sunday’s result – reducing his championship advantage over Hamilton from 14 to 11 points.

A grid penalty could also be an option to the stewards if the incident is reviewed.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has no regrets over his behaviour in Qatar

Christian Horner has no regret over his actions at the Qatar Grand Prix as the Red Bull team boss saw Lewis Hamilton close the gap to championship-leader Max Verstappen. Hamilton roared to a lights-to-flag victory in Formula One’s inaugural race in Doha, taking the Mercedes driver to within eight points of Red Bull’s Verstappen with two races to go.
‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
São Paulo GP Review: Hamilton Dominates Difficult Weekend at Interlagos to Earn 101st Win

Intense on-track and off-track controversies filled the Formula One (F1) weekend as the grid returned to the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil for the newly renamed São Paulo Grand Prix (GP), formerly called the Brazilian GP. The race weekend, which ran from Friday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 14, was the second race of the final triple-header of this season following the Mexico City GP last weekend.
Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing touch incident

The championship leader was fined €50,000 for touching Hamilton’s rear wing after he finished second to his title rival in conventional qualifying on Friday at Interlagos, with Hamilton’s car later failing the FIA’s post-session technical checks as its DRS was found to be opening the wing more than the permitted distance.
Hamilton has ‘not really been a part’ of Mercedes review

Lewis Hamilton insists he has not been involved with Mercedes’ request for a right to review the incident with Max Verstappen in Brazil, instead focusing on the Qatar Grand Prix. Verstappen went unpunished for running wide at Turn 4 on lap 48 that saw Hamilton also have to go off...
Mercedes summoned to stewards over Hamilton incident

Mercedes have been summoned before the stewards in Brazil, following an alleged transgression from Lewis Hamilton on the cooldown lap. Mercedes have been called before the stewards over an alleged transgression from Lewis Hamilton at the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix. The team were summoned as a result of...
PICTURED: Lewis Hamilton dons a new rainbow helmet at the Qatar Grand Prix, after speaking out about 'one of the worst' countries for humans rights and backing Sebastien Vettel's Pride protest in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton sent a message at the Qatar Grand Prix as he showed off his new rainbow helmet - after calling for 'scrutiny' in the country having admitted it was 'one of the worst' countries for human rights. The Mercedes driver will continue his quest for the world title against...
Hamilton cruises in Qatar to maintain title momentum

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's inaugural Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding performance from pole to cut Max Verstappen's world championship lead to eight points. The Mercedes seven-time champion held off his arch Dutch rival's Red Bull by a country mile under the Losail circuit's lights to leave the battle for the F1 drivers' crown delicately poised with only two races remaining. Fernando Alonso took third for Alpine, the former two-time world champion's first podium since 2014, the grizzled 40-year-old getting a huge cheer from the crowd. One week on from arguably his toughest and greatest win in Brazil, Hamilton enjoyed one of his easiest.
Queen sends message to flood-stricken British Columbia

The Queen has sent a message to the people of British Columbia following “catastrophic” flooding in the Canadian province, saying her thoughts are with them. The 95-year-old monarch, who is also Queen of Canada, thanked emergency responders and volunteers for their “tireless work” and for providing comfort and support to those in need.
LeBron James suspended for one game after Isaiah Stewart clash

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been suspended without pay for one game after leaving Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart bleeding in a clash which sparked a furious on-court altercation. He will sit out the Lakers’ encounter with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday as...
Home Secretary announces chairwoman of Sarah Everard inquiry

An independent inquiry into Sarah Everard’s murder will be given greater powers if the newly-appointed chairwoman feels unable to fulfil her remit, the Home Secretary has said. Priti Patel announced Dame Elish Angiolini QC, a former lord advocate of Scotland, has agreed to take up the position to chair the...
Housework linked to sharper memory among older adults – study

Older adults who regularly perform household chores have better memory and attention span, according to a new study. Researchers said that elderly people who participate in a combination of light housework and more physically demanding chores appear to have “higher cognitive function”. Experts in Singapore wanted to assess whether doing...
Great British Bake Off Final: Reasons to get into baking this winter

As this year’s pretty spectacular series of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off 2021 comes to a close, it needn’t mean an end to your baking as well. And if you’ve been watching the show while eating shop bought French Fancies and Battenberg, it’s not too late to give a bit of home baking a go yourself either. In fact, ’tis the season for the oven to be on anyway, so you might as well slide a tin of cake batter in alongside your next jacket potato.
