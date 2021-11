Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair Pat Heiden will not seek reelection when she completes her term at the end of 2022. The Press-Citizen reports that Heiden told the paper that she wants to spend more time with her family. She added that she worked hard to get on the Board and is grateful for the opportunity to serve. However, she admitted that if she was younger, she’d be running for reelection.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO