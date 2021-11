Harrison Smith’s stint on COVID reserve left gave rookie safety Camryn Bynum the chance to impress. He actually saw some defensive action the week before in the game against Dallas, but it was when he got the chance to start and burst onto the scene with some style. So, with Smith returning to the fold this week, the idea of the Vikings using all three of their safeties shouldn’t be a pipe dream. The ability to call on three talented safeties is a good thing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO