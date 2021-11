BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 10th annual Changemakers 30 under 30 awards will honor some of the best young professionals in the area. Founder Jamil Crews said "I didn't see the vision back then when we started in 2011. When we started it, literally at a small coffee shop, and to be here literally 10 years later and be one of the largest awards shows in the region that honors young professionals between the ages of 21 to 30, we're super excited about it."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO