Tony-Winning Director and Writer James Lapine Signs With WME

By Selome Hailu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Lapine, stage director, playwright, screenwriter and librettist, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Lapine wrote the book for and directed Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Into the Woods,” “Passion” and “Sondheim on Sondheim.” He has collaborated with William Finn on “March of the Falsettos”...

berkshirefinearts.com

Falsettoland by William Finn and James Lapine

Falsettoland now at Music Theatre of Connecticut in Norwalk through Sunday, Nov. 21 has seldom touched me emotionally as much as this production. Director Kevin Connors and his cast brought a sense of honest emotion – not sentimentality to this piece about Marvin and his family and friends. It is...
NORWALK, CT
