ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes Lions to Return With Live 2022 Edition

By Elsa Keslassy
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannes Lions, the international advertising and marketing showcase, will be back with a live event in Cannes from June 20-24. It marks the return of the event after two years, as the 2021 edition was also forced to go virtual. Philip Thomas, Cannes Lions chairman, said the event...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

The Return of DesignerCon Live

DesignerCon is officially back! This time better than ever, as the beloved gathering returns to take over the Anaheim Convention Center. Coming into fruition in 2005, the annual art and design convention reels in the who’s who in the designer toy and vinyl collectibles market, mixing them with everything happening within the fine and urban art space. From artists and retailers to manufacturers and distributors, there’s a place for everyone at DesignerCon.
ANAHEIM, CA
Advertising Age

Cannes Lions to resume in person in France in 2022

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that it will take place in person next year in the South of France. Despite the ongoing pandemic in Europe and continuing restrictions to international travel, the annual industry fete will take place from June 20-24, according to the organization. It will be a "hybrid" festival, with in-person events taking place in Cannes as well as digital access available to participants. Cannes Lions will open for entries and registrations on Jan. 20, 2022.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#International Advertising#The Cannes Lions#Digital#The Lions Membership#Cannes Lions Live#State Of Creativity Study#Variety S Newsletter
Variety

Tianna Johnson’s ‘Obeah’ Tops the Brit List Showcase of Unproduced Screenplays

Tianna Johnson’s “Obeah” has topped The Brit List, an annual league table of top unproduced screenplays from the U.K. Established in 2007 and similar to The Black List in the U.S., The Brit List is compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. The list includes both feature and television screenplays. Johnson’s urban fantasy drama, which scored fifteen recommendations, tells the story of a woman on the hunt for a serial killer. The teleplay, set in North West London, incorporates indigenous spiritual practices from the Caribbean. In second place with thirteen recommendations was “Maps” by Jessica Drewett,...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Deserto Particular’ Review: A Tender Diptych of Masculinity Deconstructed

At the halfway mark, Aly Muritiba’s “Deserto Particular” clicks into high gear. There’s a change of scenery, yes; we move from the chilly South of Brazil to its arid Northeast. And there’s a change in point of view; we leave our protagonist behind and follow, instead, the person he was so intent on tracking down. More importantly, though, the film comes alive in its second half, which deepens and complicates the story we thought we were watching, about a disgraced cop trying to run away from the violence that’s set to cost him his job and his reputation. For some, the tender empathy that runs through the film’s latter half may not be enough to offset its choice of sympathetic leading man. Yet this Brazilian drama is a welcome and assured intervention into that country’s calcified ideals about desire and masculinity.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

‘C’mon C’mon’ Takes Golden Frog And Audience Award At Camerimage — Complete Winners List

Mike Mills’ A24 film C’mon C’mon triumphed at the 2021 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival in Toruń, celebrating the art of cinematography, claiming its coveted high honor, the Golden Frog, along with its Audience Award. Robbie Ryan’s Golden Frog win gives him new momentum as a 2022 Oscar contender, in the category of Best Cinematography. While only handful of past winners since the festival’s founding in 1993 have gone on to secure the Oscar, 12 of 30 have nabbed nominations. Over the last eight years, 5 Camerimage winners have gone on to nominations—most recently, Joshua James Richards with Nomadland, and Lawrence Sher with Joker. In Mills’ film,...
MOVIES
Variety

DocLab’s Caspar Sonnen on the 15th Anniversary of IDFA’s Pioneering Interactive Program

Founded in 2007, IDFA’s platform for interactive documentary art and storytelling, DocLab, prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a slew of new projects and collaborations, theme program Liminal Reality and a special screening of Jonathan Harris’ “In Fragments.” His digital projects were featured during the event’s very first year. “Everything has changed and nothing has changed,” says the festival’s head of new media, Caspar Sonnen, looking back on the initiative that proved ahead of the curve. Fifteen years later, technology has become more accessible to artists and most major festivals have an interactive component, but the field is still...
VISUAL ART
Deadline

‘The Matrix’ To Be Released For The First Time In Imax

Warner Bros. will be showing off Village Roadshow’s The Matrix for the first time in Imax on Dec. 7 & 8 in select markets in the U.S. All of this is a primer leading up to The Matrix Resurrections which is opening on Dec. 22. The Keanu Reeves-Laurence Fishburne-Carrie-Anne Moss sci-fi action movie from the Wachowskis was a surprise hit when it was released in late March 1999, opening to $27.7M and yielded a $171.5M domestic, $466.3M WW gross. The filmmakers broke ground using the “bullet-time” visual style which wowed many. In addition, as the world was embracing the internet at the time, The Matrix tapped...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Kansas State Collegian

Manhappenin’ Magazine returns, release event set for Fall 2021 edition

Manhappenin’ Magazine is hosting its semi-annual party from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 785 in Aggieville to release its Fall 2021 edition. Allyson Eichman, senior in marketing and the marketing manager for Manhappenin’ Magazine, said there are a lot of fun activities to partake in at the release party.
AGRICULTURE
ComicBook

Netflix's New Horror Series has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The success of Squid Game on Netflix proved that audiences around the globe are willing to watch original programming on the streamer that wasn't exclusively American produced and in English, even viewers in the United States proved interested in foreign content. Luckily for Netflix it wasn't long before their next big South Korean original series arrived on the scene as their all-new horror show Hellbound has arrived. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy