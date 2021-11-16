ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving table setting ideas that'll wow the whole family

By Stacia Affelt
wvtm13.com
 6 days ago

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. The only thing trickier than preparing all the food for your Thanksgiving feast is figuring out how to serve it. Whether you're hosting...

WOOD

Stunning Thanksgiving table setting ideas: Centerpieces, tablescape and plating décor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Gather around the dinner table! Thanksgiving, the ultimate holiday to feast, practice gratitude and connect with loved ones, is just over one week away. If you’re inviting friends or family over to delight in a midday or evening meal, then it’s your lucky day! Alleviate some of the stress that comes with hosting a group of people in your home by getting a head start on table setting. Enjoy these ideas for creative centerpieces, tablescapes and plating options to make this year’s holiday one of the most festive gatherings yet!
How Home Experts Set the Perfect Thanksgiving Table With Just a Few Key Items

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we're greatly looking forward to this much-needed time to catch up with and celebrate our gratitude for friends and family. However, as those who host the holiday at their own homes know, there's more to prepping a Thanksgiving celebration than simply perfecting the menu. Creating a beautiful, festive dining setup for guests to admire and enjoy is also a key component of the holiday. The good news is that designing a fabulous tablescape—without shelling out hard-earned cash for endless pieces of decor—is more than possible. We spoke with four experts who shared their tips for arranging a stunning setup with just a few simple items.
Ideas To Make Your Table Pop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time to pull out all the stops and get your table setting dressed to impress for your Thanksgiving dinner! Chelsey is showing us a few DIY hacks !
Thanksgiving Foods Only A Minnesotan Could Love

Minnesotans follow a lot of the same Thanksgiving Day traditions as the rest of America. We take pride in cooking up the perfect turkey whether it's baked in our oven, deep-fried outside, smoked on the grill, or thrown in a turkey roaster. We're pros at our potato game too. Mashed, scalloped, caked, baked, you name it, we can do it.
Farmer’s Daughters kitchen is all ready to go

Two Blue Earth sisters are fulfilling a long-time dream by opening up their new restaurant this week. Becki Steier and Kelli Steier purchased the building which previously housed the Blue Earth Hometown Restaurant, and the Country Kitchen restaurant before that, and have totally remodeled it. It will officially open this...
There’s a Whole Month of Meals Between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Here Are Easy Dinner Ideas For When the Leftovers Run Out.

Around this time of year, it’s easy to get tunnel vision in the kitchen. On the one end, there’s Thanksgiving, which casts such a large shadow that it ends up eclipsing every meal that comes before it, with Christmas also looming on the other side. Often, the hope is to stretch leftovers far enough to make it from one holiday to another without the burden of having to clear brain space to think about all the dinners in between.
To Savor: Wines for the Thanksgiving dinner table

Friends ask me regularly if it makes a difference to pair certain wines with the myriad of Thanksgiving dishes. I often share my answer as a question: Do you enjoy orange juice over cereal? The wine you pair with your Thanksgiving table can create an unsurpassed wine and food pairing experience. Here are the types…
Versatile squash needs to be on Thanksgiving tables

Squash is as American as apple pie, so why isn't this delicious, healthy, and versatile ingredient as prominent at our Thanksgiving tables?. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
Alley & Vine Gives Farm-to-Table a Whole New Meaning

Lots of restaurants in the Bay Area serve farm-to-table food. But Alley & Vine, a restaurant on Alameda Island, takes things one step further. Much of the produce and even the eggs served at the locally-owned restaurant aren’t just from any Bay Area farm — they come directly from the family farm of Alley & Vine co-founder Casey Hunt. With Hunt’s involvement, the restaurant isn’t just offering farm-to-table cuisine — it’s more like my-farm-to-your-table cuisine.
Entertainment for kids' table at Thanksgiving

Having the grandkids over for Thanksgiving? Here are some ideas to help everyone enjoy the day!. We all love the Thanksgiving feast, but for the youngest among us it can be overwhelming and also a little tedious. So to make sure everyone enjoys the celebration, let's make a special table just for the kiddies.
23 Elegant Christmas Table Setting Ideas

Maybe this year more than others, we can really appreciate being able to gather around the table to celebrate our friends and family this Christmas. The table settings you pull out year after year becomes the backdrop for memories, so regardless of what you choose to set out, it is worth putting in some thought. We like to pair new traditions in with the old like cheeky name cards, nostalgia-inducing ornaments, and crisp red and white table linens. It can also be fun to pull elements from different cultures, like Scandinavian paper flowers and cozy candles or Mexican otomi embroidery, and mix them in with your existing décor. We've put together a list of ideas for uniquely elegant Christmas table settings for an unforgettable holiday dinner.
Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family

Shopping for friends and family can be difficult this time of year, but we have someone who can help! Lifestyle consultant Susana Franco gives us her top picks for the holiday season.
You'll want this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff on your Thanksgiving table

2-3 lbs. sweet potatoes or yams, all about the same size, not too big. 2 tbsp. olive oil, divided, plus a little extra to coat the skillet. 1. Preheat your oven to 350. Brush a 9-10 inch cast-iron skillet with olive oil. Using a mandolin, carefully cut the potatoes 1/8 inch thick.
Easy entertainment ideas for the kiddie table

We all love the Thanksgiving feast, but for the youngest among us it can be overwhelming and also a little tedious. So to make sure everyone enjoys the celebration, let’s make a special table just for the kiddies. Here are some activities to keep small hands busy so the adults...
Thanksgiving Jokes That’ll Be A Hit At The Kid’s Table On Turkey Day

Turkey Day is almost here! Yes, the day when you come together as a family and gorge on delicious food. You enjoy a lavish spread of cakes, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. We are talking about a holiday that starts off the holiday season — yup, it’s Thanksgiving Day! The best part about this holiday is that you enjoy sweet moments with your family and close friends when you come together to celebrate everything you’re thankful for. That also means that you get to hear several dad jokes that are mostly not funny. But this year, how about you beat those dad jokes with some of your own? Scroll below as we list out some Thanksgiving jokes that are sure to be a hit on the dinner table:
20+ Unique DIY Thanksgiving Place Cards and Holders for Perfect Table Setting

I happen to recall an old joke from a famous comedian where the artist discusses how he celebrated Thanksgiving Day by inviting his neighbors and offering them a grand feast. During the feast, where the guests were expecting a Thanksgiving place card, instead, he poisoned them to death and seized their land. Well, Thanksgiving is all about laughing, celebrating, and growing together in a hope of a bright future.
Recipe Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers

One of the best things about Thanksgiving is the leftovers. But what if you feel like switching things up and making those leftovers into something new?. I feel you! So today, I want to share some of my favorite ways to repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers into totally new, delicious meals. From...
