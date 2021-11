The new Taylor Swift video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ features Miles Teller and his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry. Here’s more to know about the model. Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are the stars of Taylor Swift’s brand new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Taylor dropped the video on Nov. 15, and it stars Miles and Keleigh as a couple on their wedding day. Taylor is Miles’ ex, who he can’t get off his mind, even as he prepares to marry his new bride. During the video, Taylor gifts Keleigh with a red scarf (a nod to her song “All Too Well”) and gives a sarcastic speech at the nuptials.

