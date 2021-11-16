ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECOMI, Wonderland Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is up 8.94% at $3.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.81 billion, which is 206.37% higher than its average full-day volume over...

Benzinga

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.”. What Happened: SHIB has fallen to the third position in terms of volumes and accounts for 6.72% of total turnover for Coinbase, reported CoinDesk citing a weekly email dated Nov.19 from the cryptocurrency trading platform operator.
Benzinga

Binance Coin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Binance Coin’s (CRYPTO: BNB) price has decreased 5.48% over the past 24 hours to $560.02, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $635.37 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left)...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Solana Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price has increased 3.75% over the past 24 hours to $221.1, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 8.0% loss, moving from $242.22 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $259.96.
The Motley Fool

My Top Platforms to Trade Crypto

Unlike a favorite stock-brokerage platform, crypto traders often lean on more than a single solution. Coinbase and Gemini offer easy-to-use exchanges and ways for more experienced users to save money with secondary pro platforms. Celsius Network is a leader in generating high interest rates for cryptocurrency investors, even if it's...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 14.77% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 16.3 million shares is 58149.85% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares rose 2.7% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $455.7 million. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $1.67. NewAge's trading volume hit 412.5K shares by close, accounting for 42.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.1 million.
Benzinga

Ethereum Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has fallen 5.48% to $4,145.76. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% loss, moving from $4,592.10 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the...
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
Benzinga

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) forced leading memecoin Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) out of the crypto Olympus by replacing it as the top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. What Happened: At publication, CoinMarketCap crypto market data shows Dogecoin's market capitalization is around $28.95 billion while Avalanche's market cap is currently standing at about $31.2 billion. This follows Avalanche already briefly overtaking Dogecoin yesterday while both the coins were also worth more than retail behemoth Tesco PLC or automaker Kia Corporation.
ambcrypto.com

Is Litecoin becoming the hub of FOMO among the older cryptos

When AMCTheatres enabled the option to pay in cryptos, Litecoin registered a decent hike. The reasoning seemed genuine and even additional metrics pointed out that it was probably an organic rise in the short term. However, on further research, it appeared that Litecoin has begun following a pattern. One where...
Benzinga

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is up 20.63% at $3.35. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.76 billion, which is 366.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $2,846,763,623.
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash Amongst Top Crypto Movers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 28.14% at $3.2. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $5.64 billion, a 515.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $4,246,036,532.
bitcoinist.com

Grayscale’s Total Crypto Assets Under Management Tops $60 Billion

Grayscale has continued to make strides in its crypto investments. The asset manager had first made waves in the market when it had launched its bitcoin fund. Since then, it had added altcoins to various funds that it manages on behalf of its clients. With the bull rally continuing this year, Grayscale has made waves with its crypto assets under management.
investmentu.com

Top Cryptos to Invest In: Why the Best Are Still the Best

Cryptocurrency remains the most explosive investment opportunity out there. This despite the fact that the S&P 500 has seen more than a 25% return year-to-date. But the top cryptos to invest in are wildly outperforming the stock market’s bull run. Check this out. Bitcoin is up more than 116% this...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

