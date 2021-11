What Happened: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is having a volatile day, initially up over 2.5% but having since lost all of those gains over the last two hours of trading. Trading activity has been strong with over 104 million shares on the day versus the 10-day average of 78 million. The recent sell-off late in the session might be due to supply constraints out of Asia for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO