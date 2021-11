The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI , which rose sharply to 58.7 in October, is expected to edge higher to 59.0 in November. The manufacturing PMI, however, is likely to rise to 58.6 in November from 58.4 in October.

