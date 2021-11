Veteran prop Cian Healy insists he is “not going anywhere” as he battles to regain a starting spot for Ireland The 34-year-old was restricted to three cameos during the Autumn Nations Series, with Leinster team-mate Andrew Porter switched from tighthead to loosehead for Dublin wins over Japan New Zealand and Argentina.Healy also had to settle for coming off the bench for two of his country’s final three matches of this year’s Six Nations after Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne was preferred by head coach Andy Farrell.With the start of the 2022 Championship little more than two months away, Ireland’s fourth most-capped...

