Highway Butterfly :: David Schools on Neal Casal

In Their Words: “The song ‘Fell on Hard Times’ is definitely an old favorite of mine. It has such vivid images running throughout — I’m still looking for a green leather jacket like the one in the song. I was able to record at my old friend John Ginty’s studio, playing with the band that had toured in support of Neal’s debut album, Fade Away Diamond Time, so it was a wonderful reunion for all of us. Neal is definitely happy that we got the band back together to honor his legacy. He was a big brother to me for all those early years when I was singing with him. I feel so blessed to be a part of this Neal Casal Music Foundation project, spreading some positive vibes and keeping Neal’s memory and music alive.” — Angie McKenna.

WHARTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO