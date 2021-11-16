Alluring larvae: Competition to attract fish drives species diversity among freshwater mussels

Community assembly processes determine patterns of species distribution and abundance which are central to the ecology of microbiomes. When studying plant root microbiome assembly, it is typical to sample at the whole plant root system scale. However, sampling at these relatively large spatial scales may hinder the observability of intermediate processes. To study the relative importance of these processes, we employed millimetre-scale sampling of the cell elongation zone of individual roots. Both the rhizosphere and rhizoplane microbiomes were examined in fibrous and taproot model systems, represented by wheat and faba bean, respectively. Like others, we found that the plant root microbiome assembly is mainly driven by plant selection. However, based on variability between replicate millimetre-scale samples and comparisons with randomized null models, we infer that either priority effects during early root colonization or variable selection among replicate plant roots also determines root microbiome assembly.

WILDLIFE ・ 13 DAYS AGO