MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of Minnesota hospitals have no beds available to care for sick kids or adults right now. The Minnesota Department of Health reports more than three quarters of the state’s ICU beds are full, and 52 hospitals can’t take any more patients at all. Dr. Dan Hoody is chief medical officer of Hennepin Healthcare, the state’s biggest provider. He tells WCCO they can’t even take patients from smaller hospitals anymore. “Because we have so many patients in our hospital emergency department waiting to get in the hospital, we have lost the ability and the bed capacity to safely accept many...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO