You hear coaches and players say all the time that you can't overlook your opponent. While that may be the case for them on a weekly basis, the betting community has a different approach. Keeping an eye on the lookahead lines is vital to betting in the NFL as there sometimes is value to be had by getting in early. If you can spot a line for the next week that looks a bit out of whack prior to the full slate of games being played, there's an opportunity to cash on a line that could be on the move once those games conclude.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO