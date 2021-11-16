Governor Gordon slashes current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic,

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon released his budget Monday during a news conference in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Governor Gordon began by saying that the biennial budget he’s proposing for consideration by the Wyoming Legislature would reduce spending...
(The Center Square) - In preparation for a potential winter surge in COVID-19 cases, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that will ensure the state's health care facilities have adequate staffing and resources through the winter months. The order extends provisions enacted earlier in the pandemic that allows...
A proposed two-year budget released Monday by Wyoming’s governor outlines more frugal state government following steep cuts last year.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov. Mark Gordon is proposing a two-year budget for Wyoming that will reduce state spending by about $500 million while setting aside money for future financial woes, he announced Monday. Gordon on Monday unveiled a proposed 2023-24 budget for the state’s...
Governor Gordon announced that he has signed HB 1002 - Federal COVID vaccine mandates - prohibition and remedies - 2. This is according to a news release from the Governor's office who said the signing is "the ultimate product of the Special Session convened by the Wyoming Legislature last month," adding that "the bill supports the Governor's continued actions that were already underway, while also appropriating some additional funds to aid in those endeavors."
Governor Mark Gordon has released a balanced budget for the next two fiscal years. In his budget proposal the Governor calls for saving excess revenues to guard against future revenue challenges. He also notes that future revenues are forecast to decline because Wyoming’s leading industries continue to be targeted by the Biden Administration. He has also proposed a small number of strategic investments designed to help provide necessary services more efficiently.
On July 1, Gov. Jay Inslee hoisted the “Washington Ready” flag above Seattle’s Space Needle to celebrate the end of more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on business. Within five weeks, Washington’s daily confirmed caseload had increased nearly tenfold, as the new and ultra-contagious delta variant ripped...
(The Center Square) – Vermont is stepping up its efforts to have residents over the age of 18 fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Phil Scott announced in a news release that he has directed the Agency of Human Services to launch a Universal Booster Program in an effort to control the pandemic in the state.
Gov. Phil Scott says he wants Vermonters to get vaccinated and get booster shots, as the state sees a surge in COVID cases. He has not expanded eligibility to all adults in the state. Scott says he will not re-impose a statewide mask mandate. However, as a compromise, he says...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon visited Spearfish Forest Products today, a mill that Noem said could be in jeopardy. In order to combat over-deforestation and its impact on the environment, the Forest Service has recently placed new restrictions on timber...
The Wyoming people deserve a state government that operates as efficiently as possible. My commitment to transparency allows everyone...
PIERRE, S.D. - As housing availability continues to be an issue for much of South Dakota, a number of state lawmakers are considering what fixes they can bring to the 2022 state legislative session. “We have a lot of businesses that want to come to our state and expand,” said...
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State Legislature’s Executive Board committee voted overwhelmingly to ratify the Government Operations and Audit Committee’s (GOAC) subpoena of Sherry Bren. Bren is at the center of a scandal involving Governor Kristi Noem, Noem’s daughter, and Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman and a closed door...
Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.
Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox.
“So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked.
“If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota State Rep. Steve Haugaard (R- Sioux Falls) officially announced that he will be running for Governor Wednesday. Haugaard will challenge incumbent Governor Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination to the office. “We need a full-time governor who puts South Dakotans first. Period. Kristi Noem...
A Tennessee Republican lawmaker is threatening to take action against a state board overseeing doctors unless they remove a statement that warns physicians against spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. “If you fail to act promptly, your organization will be required to appear before the Joint Government Operations Committee to explain your inaction,” GOP Rep. John Ragan wrote to Dr. Melanie Blake, the president of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. The Nov. 15. letter, part of a series between Ragan and Blake, was in response to a new state law prohibiting state boards from punishing doctors who make misleading claims regarding the vaccine or administer unproven treatments, such as ivermectin.
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices were steady on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, strong Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude was down 2 cents at $83.41 a barrel by 0735 GMT,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s chief of staff is leaving. He’s the fourth person to leave the position in three years. Noem’s chief of staff Aaron Schiebe will move back to a role as an outside consultant advising on federal funds for coronavirus relief, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press. He worked as her chief of staff for just over seven months. The Republican governor’s general counsel, Mark Miller, has been named interim chief of staff. He’s the fifth person to serve in that role. Noem has seen regular turnover of top staff since she became governor in 2019. Her office previously described each of those departures as amicable.(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
